|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Mount Lebanon FCM Church on Chandler Mountain, Steele, Alabama, for Mr. Wayne Jasper Deweese, 86, of Gadsden. The Rev. Alvin Turner will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Etowah Memorial Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Deweese was a longtime member of Mt. Lebanon FCM Church since 1947. Mr. Deweese was a truck driver and minister for many years after serving in the Army during the Korean War era, and was stationed in Germany. He was a humble and soft-spoken man and was well respected by friends and family.
He is survived by two sisters, Francis Kell and Gaynell Bartlett; daughters, Pamela Sue Deweese and Sherry Deweese Moore; and sons, George Lee and Charlie Honeycutt.
He was preceded in death by wife, Wanda Deweese; father, Johnnie Deweese; mother, Ora Belle Deweese; brothers, Gene and Berlon Deweese; and sisters, Jeanette Brown and Louise Brothers. He also had 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Adam Pemberton, Andrew Pemberton, Justin Williams, Dylan Honeycutt, Johnny Brothers and Christian Suarez.
Many thanks to Amedisys Hospice; Tyler, Misty and Kay Kay and doctors Jason Junkins and Rey Gavino.
The family will accept flowers or memorials made to Mount Lebanon FCM Church.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service at the church.
For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. - John 3:16
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 28, 2019