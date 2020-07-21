Mr. Wayne Rowan, 83, of Fairview Cove Road, Altoona, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

Service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at McRae Chapel with Bro. Kerry Bryant officiating and Eulogy provided by Kevin Rowan. Interment followed in Forrest Home Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until funeral time Thursday at the funeral home.

Mr. Rowan was born in Alabama on November 17, 1936, to Pat and Vennie Bartlett Rowan. He was a lifelong farmer.

Mr. Rowan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pearl Parrish Rowan of Altoona; sons and daughters-in-law, Regie & Teresa Rowan and Patrick & Phylis Rowan, all of Altoona; daughter and son-in-law, Robin & Ray Taylor of Gadsden; grandchildren, Kevin Rowan, Luke Rowan, Joseph Striplin, Savanna Striplin, Brandon Taylor, Bethany Tyree, Lindsey Rowan and Dakota Vaughn; 18 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Robbie & J.L. King of Boaz; and sister-in-law, Mildred Parrish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Vennie Rowan; sisters, Jeanette Rowan and Jackie Morrison.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Rowan, Luke Rowan, Dakota Vaughn, Sanford King, Jake King and Travis Vaughn.

