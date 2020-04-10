|
A private family service was held at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Welton Birdwell, 84, of Southside, who died Wednesday. Brother Lauil Thompson officiated. Burial was in Crestwood Cemetery.
He'll be remembered as a hard worker, eventually retiring from Goodyear, where he started in Gadsden in 1957. His career took him to Houston, Texas; St. Marys, Ohio; Logan, Ohio; Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Akron, Ohio. He was a Christian and served as Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and any other church job that was needed. He was a kind, caring, generous man and a loving husband, father and friend to all and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Karen Denise; and parents, Verlon and Gertrude Birdwell.
He is survived by wife of 64 years, Gail; sons, Stephen and Kenneth; and daughter, Kelly (Greg) Elliott.
Special thanks to caregiver Gerri Copeland. Special thanks are also given to the staff at Gadsden Regional Hospital, Encompass Home Health Care and especially to Jennifer, his home care nurse, and Dr. Sathyan Iyer, his longtime family physician.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Southside Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 10, 2020