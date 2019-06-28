|
|
Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Wendell Ray Hicks, 91, of Glencoe, who died Thursday. Reverend Vince Whittington will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Hicks was born in Double Springs, Winston County, Alabama. He lived in Missouri and California before moving to Glencoe, Alabama. He graduated from Glencoe High School in 1946. He became sweethearts with Bobbie in first grade. They married in 1950 in Glencoe at the house across the street from their current residence.
He served in the United States Army from 1950-1952. He was a member of Glencoe First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School Secretary and various other positions. One of his great loves was visiting the sick and shut-ins of the church.
His hobby was his love of antique cars and trucks. He also loved keeping his yard in immaculate condition. He loved Braves baseball and Alabama football. He retired from the accounting department of Republic Steel/Gulf States Steel. He loved family gatherings and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Lucy Hicks.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Bobbie; son, Wendell Ray (Cathy) Hicks of Glencoe; daughter, Rhenee (Robert) Brown of Huntsville; grandchildren, Paul Hicks, Jacob Johnston, Lance (Sara) Brown, Lana (Keith) Ricketts; great-grandchildren, Laura Brown and Emily Brown; sisters, Betty (Bob) McAbee and Gladys Brown, both of Athens.
Pallbearers will be Lance Brown, Keith Ricketts, Paul Hicks, Jacob Johnston, Joe Keith Phillips and Zack Phillips.
Special thanks to Barbara Mann, Nancy Conner, Faye Payne and Kindred Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 28, 2019