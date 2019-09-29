Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Wendy "Robinson" Bowman


1967 - 2019
Wendy "Robinson" Bowman Obituary
Wendy "Robinson" Bowman, 52, of Southside, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at Red Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Carl Saxton officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at Morgan Funeral Chapel from 2 until 3:30 p.m.
Wendy was a 1985 graduate of Gadsden High School, and attended Auburn University. She loved Tiger football, the beach, and her beloved dogs. Above all, being Peyton's Granna.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Robinson; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. WM. Herman Battles, and Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Robinson.
Wendy is survived by her daughter, Taylor (Mark) Bowman; stepdaughter, Jaclyn (Curtis) McNew; grandson, Peyton Diggs; mother, Wynnelle Robinson; brothers, Lance (Andria) Robinson, Cody (Maggie) Robinson; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Etowah County Humane Society.
Pallbearers will be Mark Pledger, Curtis Sims, Monty Morris, Lawson Robinson, and John Beddingfield.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lowndes and Frances Robinson.
Special thanks to Legacy of Hope (organ donation), Truman Gross, and David and Carol Beddingfield.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 29, 2019
