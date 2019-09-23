Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Wetona Carol Bachelor Obituary
Wetona Carol Bachelor, 79, of Southside, passed away Sept. 21, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 with Bro. Stephen Helms officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Bachelor was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ralph Bachelor; daughter, Lou Ann Bachelor; son, Todd Bachelor (LaSondra Chandler); grandchild, Brandon Goodwin; great-niece, Terri Lynn (Jerry) Fish and their daughter, Ashley; and siblings, Bill and Bennie Watson.
Special thanks to Karen Helms for going above and beyond in caring for Wetona.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 23, 2019
