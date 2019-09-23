|
|
Wetona Carol Bachelor, 79, of Southside, passed away Sept. 21, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 with Bro. Stephen Helms officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be at Forrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Bachelor was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ralph Bachelor; daughter, Lou Ann Bachelor; son, Todd Bachelor (LaSondra Chandler); grandchild, Brandon Goodwin; great-niece, Terri Lynn (Jerry) Fish and their daughter, Ashley; and siblings, Bill and Bennie Watson.
Special thanks to Karen Helms for going above and beyond in caring for Wetona.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 23, 2019