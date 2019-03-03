Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilda Leftwich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilda Jo Leftwich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilda Jo Leftwich Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Williams Southside Funeral Home for Wilda Jo Leftwich, 72, of Southside, who passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Rev. Bob Thornton will officiate. Burial will be in Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Jo was a loving wife, and a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She was employed at the Etowah County Courthouse until her retirement.
Mrs. Leftwich was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Jack Leftwich and her parents, Alfred and Rilla Taylor.
Mrs. Leftwich is survived by her children, Sherri (Lory Pruitt) Walker, Wesley (Marife) Leftwich, Joel (Myra) Leftwich; grandchildren, Courtney (Adam) Willett, Kyle (Brittney) Leftwich, Devin Leftwich, Jacob Leftwich, Jessie Leftwich; great-grandchild, Jackson Leftwich; brother, Edward (Joan) Taylor; sister, Debra Wright; and hosts of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Leftwich, who is proudly serving our country overseas.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Alacare Home Health and Hospice Care.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now