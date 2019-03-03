|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Williams Southside Funeral Home for Wilda Jo Leftwich, 72, of Southside, who passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Rev. Bob Thornton will officiate. Burial will be in Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Jo was a loving wife, and a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She was employed at the Etowah County Courthouse until her retirement.
Mrs. Leftwich was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, Jack Leftwich and her parents, Alfred and Rilla Taylor.
Mrs. Leftwich is survived by her children, Sherri (Lory Pruitt) Walker, Wesley (Marife) Leftwich, Joel (Myra) Leftwich; grandchildren, Courtney (Adam) Willett, Kyle (Brittney) Leftwich, Devin Leftwich, Jacob Leftwich, Jessie Leftwich; great-grandchild, Jackson Leftwich; brother, Edward (Joan) Taylor; sister, Debra Wright; and hosts of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Leftwich, who is proudly serving our country overseas.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Alacare Home Health and Hospice Care.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 3, 2019