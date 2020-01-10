|
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Fairview Baptist Cemetery for Wildred Marie Carter Blackwell, 81, Gadsden, who died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. The Rev. Sammy O'Dell will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Village Chapel Funeral Home.
Mrs. Blackwell was a member of the Falls Church of Christ, but in the past few years, she attended Fairview Baptist Church. She graduated from Gadsden High School in 1956. Wildred married Otis Richard Blackwell in 1961. She was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother.
Wildred spent her married life of almost 50 years being a helpmate to her husband. She was involved in all activities in which her children participated. She was a Brownie leader and later served on the Etowah County Board of Education. Wildred was a proud "Mama" to her granddaughter, Anna.
Wildred was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Richard Blackwell; parents, William Earl Carter and Mattie Carter Black; brother, William Carter; son-in-law, Roger Quinn.
She is survived by her daughters, Sabara Quinn of Panama City Beach, FL, and Sheral (John) Serafini of Gadsden, AL; granddaughter, Anna Marie Quinn of Gadsden, AL; and great-grandson, Mason Alan Laney of Gadsden, AL.
Pallbearers will be Tim Copeland, Brian Freeman, Andrew Freeman and Jacob Freeman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 10, 2020