Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wiley Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wiley T. Johnson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wiley T. Johnson Jr. Obituary
Memorial services for family and close friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Wiley T. Johnson Jr., 70, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on April 29, 2019. Cremation services provided by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Wiley was a veteran and served in Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Johnson; daughter, Kimberly Williams; parents, Wiley and Emma Johnson; brothers, Frank, Charles (Lisa) Johnson and daughter-in-law, Betty Saint.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Johnson; son, Kenneth Saint; daughters, Vicki (Michael) Johnson and Debra Geer; sisters, Peggy Johnson, Martha (Randy) Johnson; brothers, Larry, Carl (Tina) Johnson; grandkids, Brandon (Sandra) Humphrey, Jason (Amber) Estes, Candi (Matthew) Stovall, Lindsey (Matthew) Pankey and Adam King, 13 great grandkids and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now