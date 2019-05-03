|
Memorial services for family and close friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Wiley T. Johnson Jr., 70, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on April 29, 2019. Cremation services provided by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Wiley was a veteran and served in Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Johnson; daughter, Kimberly Williams; parents, Wiley and Emma Johnson; brothers, Frank, Charles (Lisa) Johnson and daughter-in-law, Betty Saint.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Johnson; son, Kenneth Saint; daughters, Vicki (Michael) Johnson and Debra Geer; sisters, Peggy Johnson, Martha (Randy) Johnson; brothers, Larry, Carl (Tina) Johnson; grandkids, Brandon (Sandra) Humphrey, Jason (Amber) Estes, Candi (Matthew) Stovall, Lindsey (Matthew) Pankey and Adam King, 13 great grandkids and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 3, 2019