Willard A. Coe Jr., 57, of Gadsden, passed away April 5, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Pastor Harold Coe officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be at Aurora Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Coe Sr.; mother, Martha Coe; and brother, Randy Coe.
Willard is survived by his sister, Terri (Jimmy) Tidwell; and nephews, Mark (Michelle) Griffin, Andrew Jenkins and Austin Coe.
Pallbearers will be Robin Grant, David Brothers, Lecil Harrelson, Mark Griffin, Brandon Griffin and Matt Thomas.
Honorary pallbearer will be Andrew Jenkins.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019