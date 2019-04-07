Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Coe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard A. Coe Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willard A. Coe Jr. Obituary
Willard A. Coe Jr., 57, of Gadsden, passed away April 5, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Pastor Harold Coe officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be at Aurora Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Coe Sr.; mother, Martha Coe; and brother, Randy Coe.
Willard is survived by his sister, Terri (Jimmy) Tidwell; and nephews, Mark (Michelle) Griffin, Andrew Jenkins and Austin Coe.
Pallbearers will be Robin Grant, David Brothers, Lecil Harrelson, Mark Griffin, Brandon Griffin and Matt Thomas.
Honorary pallbearer will be Andrew Jenkins.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now