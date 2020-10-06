1/1
Willard Eugene (Buddy) Mitchell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willard Eugene (Buddy) Mitchell, 83, passed away on October 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home. Pastor Joshua Noojin will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Mitchell was born on May 14, 1937, to the late Willard L. Mitchell and Frances Hutchins. He was a Christian and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Mitchell was proud of his service in the Army, where he was stationed in France and served as MP. He retired after 20 years as the Marshall County Chief Appraiser. Mr. Mitchell was an avid fisherman and hunter, but most importantly, he was a selfless husband, father, and grandfather with a personality bigger than life itself and a contagious laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ella Jo Elkins; and brother, Timothy Epps.
Mr. Mitchell is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Alford Mitchell; children, Michael (Heather) Mitchell, Keith Mitchell, and Cindy Mitchell; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Mitchell, Michael Satterfield, Derell Anderson, Todd Ray, Jasen Alford, and Michael Mathis. Honorary pallbearers are Don Rochester and nephews.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Charity Christopher; Debbie and Paul Millirons; and Gadsden Fire Station Number 9.
While flowers are welcomed, contributions can be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The family will accept friends starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday until the time of service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved