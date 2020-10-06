Willard Eugene (Buddy) Mitchell, 83, passed away on October 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home. Pastor Joshua Noojin will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Mitchell was born on May 14, 1937, to the late Willard L. Mitchell and Frances Hutchins. He was a Christian and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Mitchell was proud of his service in the Army, where he was stationed in France and served as MP. He retired after 20 years as the Marshall County Chief Appraiser. Mr. Mitchell was an avid fisherman and hunter, but most importantly, he was a selfless husband, father, and grandfather with a personality bigger than life itself and a contagious laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ella Jo Elkins; and brother, Timothy Epps.
Mr. Mitchell is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Alford Mitchell; children, Michael (Heather) Mitchell, Keith Mitchell, and Cindy Mitchell; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Mitchell, Michael Satterfield, Derell Anderson, Todd Ray, Jasen Alford, and Michael Mathis. Honorary pallbearers are Don Rochester and nephews.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, especially Charity Christopher; Debbie and Paul Millirons; and Gadsden Fire Station Number 9.
While flowers are welcomed, contributions can be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The family will accept friends starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday until the time of service.