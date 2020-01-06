|
Dr. Willbon "Willy" Brown Bates, age 63, of Gadsden, Alabama, entered Heaven's gates on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Collier Butler Chapel. The Rev. Randy Gunter will officiate. Burial will follow at Forest Crest Cemetery in Irondale, Alabama. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Dr. Bates earned multiple degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (BS in Biology, BA in Mathematics, BS in Nursing, and Doctorate of Medicine). She practiced medicine for over 35 years.
Dr. Bates was preceded in death by her son, Charles Edward Alan Bates; mother, Edith Covington Graff; stepfather, Edmund Graff; father, Joseph N. Brown; mother-in-law, Jean Richardson Bates; sister-in-law, Michelle Rene' Bates; brother-in-law, Lyndon Seals; niece Farrah Seals.
Dr. Bates is survived by her husband, Richard Alan Bates; sister, Jenny Seals; nephew, Bradley Seals; brother, Ronnie Brown; brother-inlaw, Greg Bates (Andrea); nephews, Heath (Brittany) and Hunter Bates; great-nephew, Carter Bates; brother-in-law, Kenneth Lee Bates; special friends, Jo Clevenger, Gary Glidewell, and Ray Russell; and multiple other members of the Clevenger, Bates, and Brown families.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from noon until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the Alabama Organ Center.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Bates family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 6, 2020