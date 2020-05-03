|
|
Willene Griffith, 79, met her Heavenly Father on the morning of April 30, 2020. She was born to Nadine Reynolds McKeown and Hugh McKeown in Corinth, Mississippi, the second born of twins. She lived much of her childhood in Nashville, Tennessee, graduating from Isaac Litton High School in 1959.
After graduating from Litton, she attended St. Thomas School of Nursing, graduating in 1962, where she met her husband of 58 years, Charles H. (Chip) Griffith Jr., and she married him in September 1961. In 1971, she moved to Gadsden, Alabama, where she resided until her death.
Some of her activities in Gadsden included: Gadsden Service Guild, Autumnal Club, Serendipity Club, Inter-Se Club, membership in Gadsden First United Methodist Church until 2005, membership in Rainbow First United Methodist Church from 2018 until the time of her death. She was also coordinator of the Rodeo Girls while at Rainbow Presbyterian Church, as well as a member of the Belarus Mission of First United Methodist Church, Gadsden in 2001. She was president of Windemere Homeowners Association for two years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Nadine McKeown; and her in-laws, Henry and Sue Griffith; and a multitude of collies.
She is survived by her husband, Charles H. Griffith Jr., M.D.; her sons, Charles Henry Griffith III, M.D. (Beth) and Christopher Hugh Griffith (Donette); her grandsons, Charles Henry Griffith IV, William Christopher Griffith (Trellie); her granddaughters, Laura Elizabeth Lane (Dean), Catherine Leigh Griffith (Matt); her twin sister, Maxine Catherine McKeown; her special friend, Ann Shirley; and her pets, Andy and Kitty, who were so dear to her.
Her graveside service for family only will be at Crestwood Cemetery at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, with Rev. Dee Dowdy presiding.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to First United Methodist Church, Rainbow City; Samaritan's Purse; Joyce Meyer Ministry; David Jeremiah Ministry; or would be appreciated.
Published in The Gadsden Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020