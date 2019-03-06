|
|
Funeral will be graveside for the family at Crestwood Cemetery for William "Bill" Gulledge, age 83, of Glencoe, who died Monday, March 4, 2019. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery beside his beloved wife. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Gulledge retired from owning and running G&G Auto Service, where he opened the business in 1958 and worked for 37 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing, and supporting his grandkids at their sporting events. He was a very loved man who will surely be missed.
Mr. Gulledge was preceded in death by his father, Nathaniel G. Gulledge; mother, Lillian C. Gulledge; and wife, Norma Jean Gulledge.
He is survived by his sons, Anthony Gulledge, Alan Gulledge and Aaron Gulledge; daughter, Karen G. Bailey; grandchildren, Chase Gulledge, Cody Gulledge, Chris Gulledge, Preston Gulledge, Courtney G. Hale, Paige G. McKenzie, Alicia Bailey and Peyton Bailey; great-grandchildren, Lexie Gulledge, Landon Gulledge, Layla Gulledge, Lincoln Gulledge, Autumn Rose Gulledge, Wyatt Hale, Will Erwin, Krew McKenzie and Emmett Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Special thanks to Physicians Choice Dialysis, Amedisys Home Health, and the doctors and nurses at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
The family will have a closed graveside service to honor William "Bill" Gulledge.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2019