Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Nance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. "Red" Nance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. "Red" Nance Obituary
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for William A. "Red" Nance, 86, Alabama City, who died Thursday, August 22. Bro. Bill Rucker will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Nance served in the US Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He was very talented at automobile body work, and owned Nance Body Shop for over 60 years. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors, but above all, he loved his family and took care of all of them.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Nance; parents, Luther and Nellie Nance; grandson, Christopher Nance; and brother, Billy Morris Nance Sr.
He is survived by his children, Mickey Nance, Lane (Penny) Nance, Rusty (Janice) Nance, David (Misty) Nance, Samantha (David) Moore; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, Joyce Drummond.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan, Jeremy, Josh, Kerry, Jameson Nance and Leonard Patterson.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now