|
|
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for William A. "Red" Nance, 86, Alabama City, who died Thursday, August 22. Bro. Bill Rucker will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Nance served in the US Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He was very talented at automobile body work, and owned Nance Body Shop for over 60 years. He loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors, but above all, he loved his family and took care of all of them.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Nance; parents, Luther and Nellie Nance; grandson, Christopher Nance; and brother, Billy Morris Nance Sr.
He is survived by his children, Mickey Nance, Lane (Penny) Nance, Rusty (Janice) Nance, David (Misty) Nance, Samantha (David) Moore; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, Joyce Drummond.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan, Jeremy, Josh, Kerry, Jameson Nance and Leonard Patterson.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 24, 2019