William (Bill) Cassidy was called to appear to the gates of Heaven to receive his promotion on August 17, 2020. It would be his exact choosing to meet Jesus on this particular date, as it was his mother's birthday. He was the firstborn child and only son and indeed a mother's boy who we are sure made it his special gift to give her in Heaven.
Bill was born on August 11, 1954, to Bill B. Cassidy and Maribel Holmes Cassidy of Oxford. Billy graduated from Oxford High School with the class of 1972. He received his Ed.S. degree at the University of Alabama with his major in Mathematics and was a graduate of Auburn University class of 1977, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He also was a graduate from Rogers State University, where he received a degree in Computer Science. Bill followed in the footsteps of his parents in the field of education, as well as his two sisters. He taught math in the Alabama State School system and taught at several schools in Alabama, with his longest career having been at Anniston High School for 18 years. Billy was assistant principal at Hokes Bluff High School for three years during his 25-year career in the Alabama State School system. He retired from that system and taught for eight years in the Georgia State School system, teaching math at Lyerly Middle School and Pepperrell Middle School.
Bill was a major in the United States Army National Guard for 18 years. He was a leader in the tank division and a BN HBC Officer, Observer, Controller, and Safety Officer. In his earlier years, he reached the highest honors in the field of Martial Arts and was an instructor in this, his field of passion.
Bill, in his retirement, especially upon becoming disabled, often spent much of his time creating spiritual videos that he shared on social media, and he set up his own ministry in collecting Bibles in all languages to distribute around the world.
Bill would without a doubt want to praise his amazing hospice nurse, Tyler Pence of Amedisys Hospice, who became like caring and compassionate family to us. We would also like to thank all of the ones at Amedisys Hospice who took a part in his journey, including Meghan Kerr, who so randomly came but was chosen from God to carry us on this not-yet-known journey. We also would like to thank the 6th floor in-hospital hospice staff at Gadsden Regional Hospital, especially Keith Atkinson, the nurse who was the angel in the end.
The family requests no flowers, but donations instead to the sanctuary of his stepdaughter, Emily Hays, of Feathered Friends Cockatoo and Horse Sanctuary, whose purpose it is to rescue the slaughter-bound horses to give them a lifetime home under the protection and care of the nonprofit organization. You may send your donations to 151 Aqua Vista Road, Gadsden, AL 35901; or by PayPal to onlychildmom@yahoo.com
.
Romans 8:28, "And we know that all things work together for the good to them that love God, to them who are called according to His purpose."
Billy leaves to cherish his memory Rhonda Rowan Cassidy, his wife of 18 years. He has two sisters, Peggy Cassidy Perkins (Dennis) and Cassy Cassidy Harrell (Eddie). Bill has one child, his stepdaughter, Emily Elise Hays. He has one niece, Carly Jarrell Anderson; and two nephews, Derick Perkins and Cody Harrell.
Bill was strong and courageous and a great warrior of God in so many times and trials in life with his many physical and health issues and most especially in his cancer journey in 2019. He never feared sickness or death and was ready to face his giants at all times.
Bill was a member of MeadowBrook Baptist Church, but more importantly, he was a born-again believer of Jesus Christ and has a much more important position than any in the Army of Jesus Christ, where he will be so awesome in the coming Rapture!
A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home with visitation one hour before the memorial. Pastor Tommy Hays will officiate.