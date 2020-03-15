|
Mr. William C. Hardin Jr., 62, of Attalla, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Cremation provided by Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Harden and grandson, Nathan Harden.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Harden; children, Misty (Donny) Hollingsworth, David (Annie) Harden, Matthew (Amber) Harden, Chris Harden; father, W.C. Harden Sr.; siblings, Sheila Sitz, David (Angie) Harden, Regina (Wes) Price, Michael Harden, Marshall (April) Harden, Ruth Harden, Carrie (Reggie) Harden; grandchildren, Caleb (Brittany) Farlow, Dylan (Brandi) Farlow, Christian Lett, Billy Lett, Katie Lett; great grandchildren, Zayden Harden and Ezekiel Farlow.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2020