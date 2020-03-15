Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557

William C. Hardin Jr.

William C. Hardin Jr. Obituary
Mr. William C. Hardin Jr., 62, of Attalla, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Cremation provided by Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Harden and grandson, Nathan Harden.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Harden; children, Misty (Donny) Hollingsworth, David (Annie) Harden, Matthew (Amber) Harden, Chris Harden; father, W.C. Harden Sr.; siblings, Sheila Sitz, David (Angie) Harden, Regina (Wes) Price, Michael Harden, Marshall (April) Harden, Ruth Harden, Carrie (Reggie) Harden; grandchildren, Caleb (Brittany) Farlow, Dylan (Brandi) Farlow, Christian Lett, Billy Lett, Katie Lett; great grandchildren, Zayden Harden and Ezekiel Farlow.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 15, 2020
