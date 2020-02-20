|
|
William Charlie Colvin passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020. He was 98 years old. He resided at Branchwater Village in Boaz, Alabama.
Charlie was born February 12, 1922, in Attalla, Alabama, to William Curtis and Bertha Ford Colvin.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Flora Nuttmann; his first wife, Nello Ruth Palmer; his stepson, Dan Osborn; and son-in-law, John Pearson.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Helon Colvin; his son, Charles Bruce ("Chuck") Colvin and wife, Shirley Townsend Colvin, from River Ridge, Louisiana; his daughter, Denise Colvin Pearson, from Flint Hill, Virginia; his stepdaughter, Nan Alyce Freeman and husband, Gary, from Guntersville, Alabama; stepdaughter-in-law, Patti Osborn, from Birmingham, Alabama; grandson, Christian Palmer "Chris" Colvin, from Killeen, Texas; granddaughter, Amy Colvin Berger and husband, Jay, from Mandeville, Louisiana; granddaughter, Laurie Colvin Carriere and husband, Robbie, from Kenner, Louisiana; grandson, Joseph Alex Osborn, from Birmingham, Alabama; granddaughter, Annalee Daniele Osborn, from Birmingham, Alabama; granddaughter, Cari Nanette Freeman and husband, Jason, from Huntsville, Alabama; granddaughter, Alison Marjorie Freeman Kimball and husband, Brian, from Huntsville, Alabama; granddaughter, Lindsey Anne Freeman Jones and husband, Dustin, from Huntsville, Alabama; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Charlie grew up in the Attalla area and attended Etowah High School, where he lettered in basketball and excelled in math. He went on to earn an Associate's degree in Accounting from Snead State, Boaz, Alabama.
Military Service
Charlie entered the service in 1944 during WWII. He served in the Air Corps as a navigator/bombardier. He was stationed in England and France, from where he flew more than 30 missions over Germany. After the war, he attended a year of law school at the University of Alabama, but decided to become a career Air Force/Corps member. He fought in the Korean War, flying numerous missions on B-47s. In the 1950s, he was assigned to the Strategic Air Command (SAC) as a navigator on the majestic B-52, on which he flew for many years. He was stationed, among other places, at Barksdale AFB (Bossier City, Louisiana), Eglin AFB (Ft. Walton Beach, Florida), Dow AFB (Bangor, Maine) and finally returning to Barksdale AFB, where he retired at the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1970. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, at Barksdale, he flew round-the-clock rotations, assigned to the Barksdale Alert Facility for two weeks. In his last Air Force years, he served as an instructor in missile systems.
Life After Retirement
Charlie returned to Alabama in 1975 to be close to his family. He met and married Helon Osborn in 1984. They later moved to Lillian, Alabama, where they resided for over 25 years. While residing in Lillian, in 2013, his son Chuck arranged for his Dad to be a part of an Honor Flight out of Mobile to Washington D.C., which included a visit to Arlington Cemetery, and a Memorial Service at the World War II Monument. In 2017, Charlie and Helon returned to North Alabama, residing first in Hoover and then their final move to Boaz, Alabama.
Charlie was a Freemason as a Member of Attalla Lodge No. 383 F&AM for over 50 years. His father was also a Freemason.
"The Colonel" was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease 10 years ago. With the help of his wife Helon, he gracefully "navigated" life with strength and dignity.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. March 21, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or , or to Shepherd's Cove in Albertville, Alabama.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 20, 2020