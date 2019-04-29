|
Mr. William Curtis Fordham, 85, of Glencoe, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. today at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Thom Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Fordham was employed at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 31 years. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Fordham loved his family with a passion, especially his great grands. He loved to bowl and was a member of Goodyear Bowling League for years. He loved his LORD Jesus Christ and his church and church family.
Those preceding him in death were his parents, Theny and Buel Wright, and great-granddaughter, Callie Jane Roberts.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary Fordham; daughters, Debbie (Kent) Stewart and Diane Roberts; grandchildren, David (Ashley) Alford, Tonya (Cloud) Farrow, Christy (Brian) Alred, Wesley (Jolie) Roberts, Jacob (Bethany) Stewart, Rachel (Blake) Mostella, Heath Stewart and 8 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are North Glencoe Men's Adults Sunday School Class.
Special thanks to Men's Tuesday visitation group (Tuesday Tootises).
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 29, 2019