Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel for William Donald Bevis, 71, who passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. Rev. Dave Roberts will officiate. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
William graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1967. He served in the United States Navy for five years. He enjoyed writing, photography, and traveling.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Edgar Lee Bevis and Clara Fielder; and sister, Shirley Vickrey.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Adriana F. Bevis; daughter, Nicole Bevis; brother, Jimmy (Liu-Ing) Bevis; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Encompass Health and Hospice for helping in caring for William during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 11:30 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.