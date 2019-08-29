|
May 7, 1919 – August 26, 2019
Mr. William Douglas "W.D." Whisenant of Southside passed away August 26, 2019, at the age of 100. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 29 at Morgan Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service in the chapel. Reverend Danny Freeman officiating. Graveside Service and Interment to follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Mr. Whisenant was a WWII Veteran who served aboard the United States Navy hospital ship, the USS Constellation, in Pearl Harbor. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed by all of us.
Those preceding him in death include his loving wife of 59 years, Leona Inez Whisenant; parents, U.H. and Gertie Whisenant; two brothers; and six sisters.
Mr. Whisenant is survived by son, Don Whisenant; daughters, Sharon Nichols (David), Vickie Freeman (Danny) and Sandra Faulkner (Steve); grandchildren, Teri Loiselle, Jeff Whisenant (Debi), Mike Nichols (Ashley), Brent Freeman (Brooke), Jennifer Whiddon (Andy), Lauren Faulkner and Cameron Faulkner; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Mason, Caden, Jake, Mariah and Luke; sister, Juanita Stanford; special friend, Linda Fambrough; along with a number of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Nichols, Brent Freeman, Cameron Faulkner, Steve Faulkner, David Nichols and Danny Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers: Jeff Whisenant and Caroline Loiselle.
Special thanks are extended to the staff at Amedisys Hospice for responding to our needs so quickly and compassionately. We also wish to give our heartfelt gratitude to his grandson, Mike Nichols, who made his Paw-Paw's transition from this life so peaceful.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 29, 2019