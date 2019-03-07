|
Mr. William Drue "Bill" Hudson passed away on March 5, 2019, at the age of 71.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at Maraella Winery (5296 Old US Hwy 278 E, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903) on Saturday, March 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Boys & Girls Clubs of NE Alabama.
Bill was a graduate of Huntsville High School and The University of Alabama Law School, where he was first in his class and appointed to the Order of the Coif Legal Honor Society and the Law Review. Mr. Hudson practiced law in Gadsden for over 50 years and was a tireless volunteer for the Boys & Girls Clubs. As a devoted husband, father, brother and friend, he impacted the life of everyone he met and will be dearly missed by the many who knew and loved him.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, James "Jim" and Mattie Hudson; and by brother, Gary Hudson.
Bill leaves behind wife, Cynthia Hudson; daughter, Caroline Hudson Cockrell (Dale Cockrell); daughter, Allisyn Hudson-Dunn (Brandon Dunn); son, Blake Yocum (Chastity Yocum); son, Jason Millirons (Ivone Millirons); daughter, Angela Mizzell (Jason Mizzell); seven grandchildren, Abigail, Emma, Lily Anne, Hunter, Isabella, Jackson and Natalie; brothers, Jim Hudson Jr. (Lynn Hudson) and David Hudson (Lainey Papageorge); sister-in-law, Trish Lauer; special friend, Scott Lee; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 7, 2019