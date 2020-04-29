|
|
A limited walkthrough visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel, with graveside services to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery, Walnut Grove AL, with Bro. Bill Lackey, Bro. Greg Jacobs, and grandson, Drew Morton to officiate for William Earl Morton, 72. Earl passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Earl grew up in Altoona, and he lived for a short time in Memphis and northern Illinois. He had resided in Attalla since 1968. He owned and operated his own concrete finishing business since 1972 and had been employed by the City of Attalla since 2007. He was a very hardworking man, as anyone who ever worked with him can attest. He was a member of Maryville FCM Church. Earl loved life, his Lord, his family – especially his four grandchildren, his animals, and to work hard.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Nola Morton; sisters, Magalene King and Zula Maness; brothers, Roscoe, Luke, Vaniel, Mack and Daniel.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Patricia Morton; son, Lawayne (Laura) Morton, Cullman; daughter, Deanna Morton, Attalla; four grandchildren, Troy Patrick (Megan) Morton, Boaz, Hannah, Drew and Brooklyn Morton, Cullman.
Honorary pallbearers are the Shop and City Hall workers of Attalla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maryville FCM Church Building Fund.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Oasis Hospice for their care and concern, and to Brooklyn Jenkins for her gentle touch. We greatly appreciate all the friends who called, came by, brought food, or prayed for us during Earl's long illness.
Online condolences may be made at www.morganfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 29, 2020