Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
3:30 PM
Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery
Walnut Grove, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Earl Morton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Earl Morton Obituary
A limited walkthrough visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel, with graveside services to follow at 3:30 p.m. at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery, Walnut Grove AL, with Bro. Bill Lackey, Bro. Greg Jacobs, and grandson, Drew Morton to officiate for William Earl Morton, 72. Earl passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Earl grew up in Altoona, and he lived for a short time in Memphis and northern Illinois. He had resided in Attalla since 1968. He owned and operated his own concrete finishing business since 1972 and had been employed by the City of Attalla since 2007. He was a very hardworking man, as anyone who ever worked with him can attest. He was a member of Maryville FCM Church. Earl loved life, his Lord, his family – especially his four grandchildren, his animals, and to work hard.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Nola Morton; sisters, Magalene King and Zula Maness; brothers, Roscoe, Luke, Vaniel, Mack and Daniel.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Patricia Morton; son, Lawayne (Laura) Morton, Cullman; daughter, Deanna Morton, Attalla; four grandchildren, Troy Patrick (Megan) Morton, Boaz, Hannah, Drew and Brooklyn Morton, Cullman.
Honorary pallbearers are the Shop and City Hall workers of Attalla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maryville FCM Church Building Fund.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Oasis Hospice for their care and concern, and to Brooklyn Jenkins for her gentle touch. We greatly appreciate all the friends who called, came by, brought food, or prayed for us during Earl's long illness.
Online condolences may be made at www.morganfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -