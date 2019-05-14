Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
William Franklin Oliver Obituary
William Franklin Oliver, age 81, of Glencoe, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
He was preceded in death by son, Gains Story Oliver; parents, Samaria Franklin Oliver and Esteena West Oliver; brother, Jimmy; and sisters, Marie, Imo, Evelyn, Elizabeth and Lillian.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie Marilyn Oliver; sons, Blaine (Kim) Oliver of Oklahoma, Lane Oliver of Georgia; grandchildren, Brittany (Jordan) Stowe of Oklahoma, Zachary Brookman of Oregon, Bryce Womack of Oklahoma, Kelsey Womack of Oklahoma, Brooke Marilyn Oliver of Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Kyiler Brookman, Avery Raspberry, Elijah Stowe and Noah Stowe.
Sincere gratitude to Alacare Hospice nurses, and a very special thank you to Khalisha, RN, and the eighth-floor nurses at Gadsden Regional Medical Center for all their exceptional care.
At Mr. Oliver's request, there will be no public services or memorials.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 14, 2019
