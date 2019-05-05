|
|
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Village Chapel for William "Billy" Glenn, 77, Gallant, who died Friday, May 3, 2019. Revs. Jimmy Bailey, Don Cason and Steve Minyard will officiate. Burial will follow in Conn Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Billy graduated from Etowah High School in 1960. He worked for Gulf States Steel for 35 years until it closed in 2000. Mr. Glenn enjoyed visiting the Great Smoky Mountains and riding his lawn mower to cut his grass. He was an ordained deacon and member of Reed Memorial Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for many years. Billy enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Scott; parents, William and Jewel Glenn; sister, Glenda Sheffield; brother, Max Glenn; niece, Kim Glenn; and parents-in-law, Emory and Geneva Battles.
Billy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jackie Glenn; daughter, Leah (Bob) Gardner; son, Adam Glenn; granddaughters, Sara Gardner, Andrea (Stephen) Lea; grandson, Steven Glenn; great-grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Glenn and William Michael Glenn; brother, Bobby (Judy) Glenn; uncle, Delbert Runyan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Ken McBurnett, Bobby Huff, Joe Mayo, Thomas Boyd, John Battles, Kaleb Traylor, Adam Glenn, and Stephen Lea.
Honorary pallbearers are Bob Gardner, Bobby Glenn, David Glenn, Keith Carroll, and Steve Minyard's Sunday School class.
Special thanks to Johnny and Nancy King, Ken and Nancy McBurnett; Drs. Mary Rutherford, Merle Wade, Remesh Chellamutha, Chubwuma Ndibe, G. Harrison; Amedisys nurses Tammy, Ashley, Brandi, Tyler, and Jay; and to everyone who said a prayer, brought food, made a phone call, or sent a card.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service Monday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 5, 2019