Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. today, at Crestwood Chapel, for Mr. William H. "Bill" Boyd, 84, of Gadsden, who died Thursday. Revs. James Haskins and Kevin Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is announcing.
Bill was preceded in death by son, Stanley; parents, Neal Longshore Boyd, Jessie Lowe Boyd; father and mother-in-law, Clarence "Jake" and Evie Lee Jennings; sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Thornton Finch; and special friend, Son Murray, who worked for Bill on the farm.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Jane Jennings Boyd; daughter, Janet; sons, David, Heath (Rebecca); sister, Betty (Ron) Lankford; grandchildren, Casey Boyd, Joseph (Brittany) Boyd, Hanna (Andrew) Smith and Neal Boyd; great-grandchildren, Aubrie Kate, Layla Jae, Ryder Stone and Anna Belle; along with many nieces and nephews and many devoted friends.
Bill went to his eternal home with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Cap'n Bill, as he was known to so many, graduated from Gadsden High School in 1952, and was awarded a football scholarship to Auburn University. Bill married Shirley Jane, (Jennings) while at Auburn and returned to Gadsden, where he started their farm raising broiler chickens. After one year due to an unstable market, Bill decided to go to work for Allis Chalmers. He later went to work at Republic Steel, where he retired after 40 years. During his time at Republic Steel, he was supervisor of the tractor and machine shops, before becoming general foreman of millwrights at the hot strip mill. Bill was instrumental in developing the lives of many athletes who played at Gaston High School. He did all this while working and raising a family and operating his cattle farm. After retirement, Bill devoted his time to his prize Charolais cattle. He also spent time helping at the local community center in the Gaston community.
The family wishes to thank the STICU unit at Huntsville Hospital for the care he received. Special thanks to Donald Sewell and Ricky Frazier for tending to Bill's cows during his time in the hospital.
Pallbearers will be Steve Ashley, Tommy Woodsmall, David Jenkins, Carl Jenkins, Jeff Bellew, Donald Sewell, Ricky Frazier, Larry Guffey , Tim Bickers and Swane Morris.
Honorary pallbearers will all be former players and co-workers.
Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to or Turkeytown United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home today from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 14, 2019