Anniston – Funeral service for Mr. William Hall Fort, 93, will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Rev. Donny Yarbrough officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cleveland, Georgia on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. EST. Mr. Fort went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert William Fort and Carolyn Hall Fort; and his brother, Elbert Lewis Fort.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 71 years, Betty Wilson Fort of Glencoe; his daughter, Betty Carol Román of Cary, North Carolina; his son, William (Jo Ann) Hall Fort Jr. of Glencoe; four grandchildren, J.J. Chambers of Raleigh, North Carolina, Jennifer (Morgan) Wendlandt of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, Ashley (Jason) Groover of Tampa, Florida and Audrey Fort of Glencoe; and four great-grandchildren.
William Hall Fort grew up in Marion, South Carolina and Stantonsburg, North Carolina. He joined the Navy in 1944 and was stationed in the South Pacific Ocean on an LST supply ship in WWII. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and worked his way through school. Mr. Fort earned a bachelor's degree in education and taught in the North Carolina school system. During this time, he met Betty Jo Wilson and they married on Dec. 19, 1948.
Mr. Fort started working for the Atlantic Coastline Railroad in 1952 and transferred to Waycross, Georgia. He returned to teaching in 1966 in the Waycross School System. Mr. Fort earned a master's degree in education administration from the University of Georgia in 1971. He served as principal in Social Circle from 1971-1972 and in Glascock County from 1972-1983. Mr. Fort returned to teaching business classes in a private school setting before retirement.
He retired in Cleveland, Georgia, where he enjoyed camping and leading line dancing classes with his wife in Georgia and Florida. Mr. Fort was part of the Paradise Valley Campground community.
Mr. Fort was a Christian and a member of the Methodist faith. He taught Sunday school in several churches and was director of missions at Trinity Methodist in Waycross, Georgia. He also served as a Gideon in Cleveland, Georgia.
Mr. Fort was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was proud of his military service in WWII. As an educator, he loved most seeing his students succeed.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Meadowood Retirement Village, Coosa Valley Health and Rehab, SouthernCare Hospice, the 7th and 8th floor medical staff at Gadsden Regional, Regency Pointe and the friendly staff at Cracker Barrel, where he was treated like family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 29, 2019