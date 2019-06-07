|
William Henry (Bro. Bill) Frazier Jr., 78, of Thomasville, Georgia, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 5, 2019, at John D Archbold Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
He was born Jan. 15, 1941, in Ashland, Kentucky, raised in Gadsden. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, William Henry Sr. and wife Josephine and grandson, Ethan Frazier.
Brother Bill was an ordained Baptist minister. God allowed him to start "The Chapel" in 1970, where he became chaplain of NASCAR for several years. Later he was public relations manager for Richard Petty and later worked with Maurice Petty. The Petty family had a big influence in the life of Brother Bill and his family. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren passionately.
Surviving are: wife, Phyllis, of the home; three children, daughter Lisa Frazier Huffman of Asheboro, North Carolina, son John Frazier and wife Betsy of Trinity, North Carolina, and daughter Michele Arthur Cone and husband Ken of Thomasville, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Drew Frazier and wife Joy, Matthew Frazier, Chad Mabe and wife Kymber, Paige Martin and husband Jason, Tyler Huffman and wife Jameykay, Keila Cone, Olivia Cone and Will Cone; seven great grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Noah, Jude, Ryleigh, Rylan and Nathan. He is also survived by his first wife, who is a very special person to our family, Barbara Gunnells Frazier.
The family will be receiving friends at the home at 75 Marcia Lane, Thomasville, GA, from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8.
Memorials may be made to your local Salvation Army at 514 N. Madison St., Thomasville, GA 31792 or charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 7, 2019