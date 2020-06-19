Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. William Henry Palmore Jr., 73, of Gadsden, AL, departed this life on June 16, 2020. Homegoing services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mission Baptist Church. Visitation: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Eulogist: Reverend Roderick Thomas. Cremation services will follow.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.

