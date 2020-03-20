|
On March 17, 2020, God called one of his hardest workers home.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary Hopkins; daughter, Lynn Middlebrooks; granddaughter, Tiffany Hopkins; his parents, Lilly and Frank Hopkins; several brothers and sisters; and son-in-law, Mike Dumas.
He is survived by his fiancée, Diane Thomack; and children, William Hopkins Jr., Mary Dumas, Jeremy (Megan) Hopkins, Greta (Sam) Mikels, Amanda (Michael) Moore and Sasha Hopkins; sons-in-law, Russ Middlebrooks and Brian Moore; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and countless other family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 20, 2020