A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday at City Church, Rainbow City, for Mr. William Issac "Billy" Phillips, 69, of Southside, who died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Doug Baker and Gary Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo.
Mr. Phillips battled cancer for almost five years. He served in the United States Army from 1968-1971, achieving the rank of Sergeant, served in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne, and received a Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal and Combat Infantry Badge. He was a Sergeant with the Gadsden Police Department from 1981-1993, graduated from Northeast Alabama Police Academy in 1981, moved to Bartlett, Tennessee, in 1997 and was employed by AAA Cooper Transportation for 19 years before moving to Southside, in 2014. He was a member of City Church, Rainbow City. Billy was a big fan of Auburn Football.
He was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Louise Phillips; brother, Leroy Phillips; sisters, Joyce Chapman and Jean Warmack.
He is survived by wife, Carla Wilson Phillips; sons, David Phillips, Joshua (Josie) Phillips, Billy Phillips; grandchildren, Hunter, Maddie and Chip; brother, Johnny (Joyce) Phillips; father- and mother-in-law, Clarence and Dorathy Wilson; brothers-in-law, Eddy (Rebecca) Wilson, Gary (Debra) Wilson; sister-in-law, Joyce (Dennis) Chavez; and his faithful and lovable fur babies, Toby and Echo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Memphis, TN.
Special thanks to Alacare Hospice and nurses, Lindsey Dupree, Kayla Howington, Jenna Francey, personal aide Laura Long and special friends Willie Taylor and Bill Monk.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 4, 2019