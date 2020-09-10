With heartfelt sympathy we announce the passing of Mr. William J. Lipscomb of Gadsden, who transitioned Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 68. Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m. today at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service with Rev. Charles Posey officiating. Interment will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Brenda Lipscomb; children, William "Bill", LonTerry (LaVora), Joycilyn, LaKerria and Arlaneya; grandkids, Kevin "Flo", LonTerry, Jr., LonTerreona, Zakhori, Malek, Brekhia, David and LaMyracle; sisters, Bernice, Debbie; brothers, Harvey, Jr., Darryl (Siraprapra), Eric, Andre (Tina); aunt, Ruth Battles; sisters-in-law, Paulette Lipscomb and Sydney Dillard; nieces, Kayla, Artie (LaVor); nephews, Juan (LaShala), Christopher (Rere), Anthony, Adrian, Donnie, Andre, Jr., Jeremy and Eric, Jr.; great-nephews, Terrell, Lavor, Jr., Andre; a host of other relatives and friends.
