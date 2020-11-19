1/1
William Jack (Billy) Gray
Glencoe - Mr. William (Billy) Jack Gray, age 84, of Glencoe, passed away on November 18, 2020. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge. Due to Covid-19, the family has requested private services.
Mr. Gray's goal in life was to share his Christianity and be an example and inspiration to all of his family and friends. He loved First Baptist Church of Glencoe where he was a member since he was a teenager and loved his Sunday school class. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren with all of his heart and enjoyed watching them participate in all of their activities and sports. He also loved family gatherings and vacations.
He was an avid fan of Alabama football and basketball and the Atlanta Braves. He loved the town of Glencoe and previously served as mayor of Glencoe and a city councilman for sixteen years. He served in the National Guard for twenty three years and he retired as area manager from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. with forty years of service.
He is preceded in death by his parents Inzer and Ruby Gray, brothers James and Kenneth Gray, daughter in law Kim Gray, sister in law Sue Gray, and parents in law Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Greene.
Mr. Gray is survived by the love of his life Glenda Gray, son Billy Todd Gray(Cindy Beshears), grandsons: Ryan Gray(Kimberly Gunter), Ragan Gray, Blake Gray, and Ben Crain, granddaughters: Whitney Gray Gunnison(Britt), Lexi Gray, Ashley Viera(Tony), and Haley Boozer(Tyler), great grandchildren: Kinslee Gray, Braylon Gray, Talyn Gunnison, Grayson Gunnison, Leah Viera, and Milo Viera, his brother and sister in law Donny and Janie Gray, sisters in law: Judy Gray and Delaine McClure, and special friends: Coach Lyle and Lou Darnell, Greg and Martha Abel, and Brent Ellison.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Gray, Ragan Gray, Blake Gray, Tyler Boozer, Greg Abel, and Britt Gunnison.
Honorary pallbearers will be those that he served with in the National Guard.
The family would like to issue a special thank you to Encompass Healthcare and Hospice.

Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
