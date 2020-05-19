|
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Village Chapel for William "Boo Boo" Jerry Pruitt Jr., 55, of Gadsden, AL, who went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Rev. Bruce Word will officiate. Burial will follow at New Harmony Cemetery, Reece City. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Pruitt was a beloved husband, father, paw paw, son and brother. He loved going fishing, watching NASCAR, and most of all spending time with his beautiful granddaughters, who were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Amy Pruitt; daughters, Nichole (Brad) Dunn and Jessica (Adam) Calhoun; granddaughters, Khloe Dunn and Delilah Dunn; parents, William Jerry Sr. and Faye Pruitt; siblings, Tabatha (Tim) Harris, Vickie (Donnie) Ledbetter, Larry Pruitt, Chad (Amanda) Pruitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cody McDonald, Brad Dunn, Adam Calhoun, Blake Deal, Donnie Ledbetter and Tim Harris.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 19, 2020