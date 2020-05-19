Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Pruitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Jerry "Boo Boo" Pruitt Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Jerry "Boo Boo" Pruitt Jr. Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Village Chapel for William "Boo Boo" Jerry Pruitt Jr., 55, of Gadsden, AL, who went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Rev. Bruce Word will officiate. Burial will follow at New Harmony Cemetery, Reece City. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Pruitt was a beloved husband, father, paw paw, son and brother. He loved going fishing, watching NASCAR, and most of all spending time with his beautiful granddaughters, who were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Amy Pruitt; daughters, Nichole (Brad) Dunn and Jessica (Adam) Calhoun; granddaughters, Khloe Dunn and Delilah Dunn; parents, William Jerry Sr. and Faye Pruitt; siblings, Tabatha (Tim) Harris, Vickie (Donnie) Ledbetter, Larry Pruitt, Chad (Amanda) Pruitt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cody McDonald, Brad Dunn, Adam Calhoun, Blake Deal, Donnie Ledbetter and Tim Harris.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -