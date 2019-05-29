Home

William L. Tarvin Obituary
Private services were held for Mr. William L. Tarvin, age 77, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Dr. William L. Tarvin taught literature at the university level for 34 years. He has published articles on literature in many scholarly journals.
He received his B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. from the University of Alabama, where he was a Phi Beta Kappa and its Distinguished Undergraduate Scholar. He taught as a professor of literature at Palm Beach Atlantic College in West Palm Beach, Florida, King Saud University in Saudi Arabia, and Troy University, Dothan, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by parents, Paul and Evelyn Tarvin; and brother-in-law, Charles Williamson.
He is survived by sister, Pauline Williamson; niece, Tara (Perry) Hodge; great niece, Katie; great-nephews, Josh and Charlie; and great-great-niece, Evelyn.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 29, 2019
