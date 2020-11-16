William Lee GrahamAnniston - Private graveside services for Mr. William Lee Graham, 78, of Anniston were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday November 15, 2020 at Mt. Olive Cemetery.Mr. Graham passed away on Friday November 13, 2020 at his home. He is preceded in death by his wife: Shirley Downey Graham; parents: Howard Graham and Ona Mae (Dolly) McCord; siblings and in-laws Cecil Allen (CA) and Mable McBrayer Graham, Paul Graham, Charles (Sonny) and Jo Houk Graham, Jerry Downey, Nell and Coleman Stone, Wanda Tallant, Sarah Downey Hulsey, Odis Hulsey, Patricia Medley Graham, Phyllis Medley Hawk, Paul Hawk, and Mary and Albert McBrayer.Left to cherish his memories are his children: Anne Trantham, Darlene Huie, Sara Clevenger (Tony), Lee Graham (Ruby); grandchildren: Samantha Huie (Jake Green), J. Houston Huie (Natasha), Brittany Richardson (Aaron), Allison Clevenger, and Keith Trantham (Jessi Boiling); great-grandchildren: Conner Hyatt, Cameron Huie, Stumpy Huie, Bryce Hyatt, Dani Cox, Jackson Ray Richardson, and Julianna Harper Huie; brothers-in-law: Jeff Graham, Ralph (Wyndie) Medley, Allen Downey, and Donny (Tawana) Downey; sisters-in-law: Tina (Travis) Graham, Catherine Fourteen Graham, and Carol (Grizzard) Downey; several nieces and nephews.Mr. Graham was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.Pallbearers were J. Huie, Jake Green, Conner Hyatt, Dexter Wooten, Cameron Huie, Keith Trantham.Online condolences may be left to the family at: