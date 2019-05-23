|
William Lee Jones passed away very unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery, 2209 E Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35903. The family will greet friends 1-2 p.m. at Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home in Gadsden. The family will also greet friends 5-7 p.m. EDT Thursday at Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.
Mr. Jones was a member of Masonic Lodge #706 in Acworth, Georgia. He was the founder and owner of Production Tool and Technology. Mr. Jones was an entrepreneur, a forward thinker, and a genius. He enjoyed being a pilot, playing basketball, swimming, and he participated in the Paralympics. Mr. Jones was inspirational and lived a blessed and charmed life. Although he was paralyzed at the young age of 13, he could do anything he set his mind to. He was loved and respected by all that knew him.
Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Frieda Jones; two daughters, Beth Jones and Dr. Jennifer Jones (Marco Falgiano); son, Brian Jones; brother, Paul Jones (Helen); granddaughter, Arwyn Jones; sister, Patricia Gramling and several nieces and nephews.
