William "Bill" Lumsden, age 89 of Sand Rock, passed away Saturday, July 6 at Cherokee Health & Rehab.
Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Nick Deweese, Kenneth Lasseter and Wayne White officiating. Burial will follow in Sand Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Tyler Lumsden, Ross Lumsden, Brandon Harris, John William Harris, David Battles, Randy Anderson, Barry Bailey and Will Dodd. Honorary pallbearers include the Rev. Melvyn Salter, Billy Floyd, James Camp, Grady Bagwell, James Little, Goodyear retirees and Men of Pleasant Hill Church.
Survivors include wife of 65 years, Marilyn Battles Lumsden of Sand Rock; sons, Billy (Shirley) Lumsden of Sand Rock and Steve (Sandy) Lumsden of Sand Rock; grandchildren, Lori (Brandon) Harris, Tyler (Laura) Lumsden, Ross (Laura) Lumsden and Maggie Lyn Lumsden; great-grandchildren, John William and Bailey Harris, Isabel Lumsden, Charlie Lumsden and a little girl on the way.
Mr. Lumsden was a native of Cherokee County, the son of the late William Pleamon and Jennie Hampton Lumsden and was of the Baptist Faith. He was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and also retired from Alabama National Guard. He was also a member of Alfa Farmers Federation and Cattlemen Association.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Little Mae Hale, Josephine Bagwell and Viva Lou Little; brothers, Calvin Lumsden and Doyle Lumsden.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made American .
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Cherokee Health & Rehab.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 8, 2019