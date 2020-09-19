1/
William Mattison "Bill" Barnes Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services celebrating his life will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Crestwood Memorial Chapel for Mr. Bill Barnes, 86, of Gadsden, who joined hands with Jesus in Heaven on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Rev. John Dickenson will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Memorial Cemetery, and Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home will direct.
Mr. Barnes was born in Margaret, Alabama, to J.R. Barnes and Carolyn Byers, and was raised by his grandparents, Elizabeth and Matt Byers. Later he moved to Gadsden, where he was an active member, Deacon, and served on staff as Church Administrator of East Gadsden Baptist Church.
A devoted Goodyear employee and former member of the United States Marines Corps, Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Annette Dial Barnes. Together they raised three children, Dr. William Mattison Barnes Jr., the late John David Barnes (wife, Margaret Gruver Barnes Kirby), and Mary Jeanenne Barnes. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him happiness throughout the years: April Barnes, Emily Barnes Harris (husband, Steve), Andrew Hawkins, William Mattison Barnes III, John Patrick Barnes (wife, Whitney), Kaylee MacKnight, Kaden Alldredge, Toryn Barnes, Haevyn Barnes, Preston Hawkins, Levi Hawkins, Charlotte Hawkins, John "Johnny" Barnes, and Ruby Barnes.
He was a fierce protector of his family, including his late sister, Mary Sutherland, and willing to help the less fortunate or a friend in need. He was in constant thought and prayer for others and how he could help to improve their lives, as many others were supportive of him in his time of need.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.
A special thank you to all the employees and staff of the Colonel Robert L. Howard Veterans Home for their time and compassion they showed by loving our dad and grandfather.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved