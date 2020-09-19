Funeral services celebrating his life will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Crestwood Memorial Chapel for Mr. Bill Barnes, 86, of Gadsden, who joined hands with Jesus in Heaven on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Rev. John Dickenson will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Memorial Cemetery, and Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home will direct.
Mr. Barnes was born in Margaret, Alabama, to J.R. Barnes and Carolyn Byers, and was raised by his grandparents, Elizabeth and Matt Byers. Later he moved to Gadsden, where he was an active member, Deacon, and served on staff as Church Administrator of East Gadsden Baptist Church.
A devoted Goodyear employee and former member of the United States Marines Corps, Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Annette Dial Barnes. Together they raised three children, Dr. William Mattison Barnes Jr., the late John David Barnes (wife, Margaret Gruver Barnes Kirby), and Mary Jeanenne Barnes. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him happiness throughout the years: April Barnes, Emily Barnes Harris (husband, Steve), Andrew Hawkins, William Mattison Barnes III, John Patrick Barnes (wife, Whitney), Kaylee MacKnight, Kaden Alldredge, Toryn Barnes, Haevyn Barnes, Preston Hawkins, Levi Hawkins, Charlotte Hawkins, John "Johnny" Barnes, and Ruby Barnes.
He was a fierce protector of his family, including his late sister, Mary Sutherland, and willing to help the less fortunate or a friend in need. He was in constant thought and prayer for others and how he could help to improve their lives, as many others were supportive of him in his time of need.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Alzheimer's Association
.
A special thank you to all the employees and staff of the Colonel Robert L. Howard Veterans Home for their time and compassion they showed by loving our dad and grandfather.