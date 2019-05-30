|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for William "Moose" Morris, age 87, of Hokes Bluff, who passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Rev. Chris Walker will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Bill was a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School Class of 1950.
He was preceded in death by his parents, AJ and Etta Morris; beloved granddaughter, Jerica Nicole Atwell; brother, Clyde Morris.
He is survived by his wife, Burma Gilliland Morris; daughter, Virjean (AL) Atwell; son, Virgil (Jessica) Morris; grandson, Jared (Lisa) Atwell; sisters, Betty Wells, Barbara (Randell) Gilley; step-great-grandsons, Drew Pemberton and daughter Georgia Claire, Josh Knowles and his son Harper Knowles; chosen granddaughter, Christie (Nathan) Abercrombie; chosen great-grandchildren, Peyton and Charleigh Abercrombie; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandson Jared Atwell; nephews; and Lane Talley.
Special thanks to Pro Health Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Creek Community Church Building Fund.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 30, 2019