Ridout's Valley Chapel
1800 Oxmoor Road
Homewood, AL 35209
(205) 879-3401
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
115 South 5th Street
Gadsden, AL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
115 South 5th Street
Gadsden, AL
Dr. William Newton Godfree Jr.

Dr. William Newton Godfree Jr. Obituary
Dr. William Newton Godfree Jr., 77, of Gadsden, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at First United Methodist Church located at 115 South 5th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, a Nursing Scholarship is being established in his honor. Please mail donations to Gadsden Regional Medical Center located at 1007 Goodyear Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35903, with the check made payable to "GRMC" and "Dr. W.N. Godfree Nursing Scholarship" noted in the memo section.
The complete obituary will appear in the near future. Services are under the direction of Ridout's Valley Chapel (205-879-3401) in Homewood.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 31, 2019
