Dr. William Newton Godfree, Jr. ("Newt," or affectionately known as "Bubba" to many) died at the age of 77 on Friday morning, March 29, 2019, in Birmingham, Alabama. Dr. Godfree struggled with multiple setbacks to his health the year prior to his death, but passed peacefully surrounded by his family, who loved him dearly.
He was born on September 26, 1941 in Huntsville, Alabama. Dr. Godfree was proud to receive recognition as an Eagle Scout in 1955, at the early age of 13, and spoke fondly of this experience and the lessons it taught him. He graduated from Huntsville High School in 1959, and continued his education at the University of Alabama, graduating with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Biology/Chemistry/Classics in 1963. He thereafter attended medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, and received his license to practice medicine in 1968. He served as Chief Resident in Obstetrics-Gynecology at UAB, holding three additional medical chair positions during this time and completing his residency in 1970. Dr. Godfree then served as a Major in the Medical Corps of the United States Air Force at Maxwell Air Force Base from 1971 to 1973.
He moved to Gadsden, Alabama in 1973 with his wife, Janice Boutin Godfree, to whom he was married for 45 years. Dr. Godfree practiced as an OB/GYN at Gadsden Regional Medical Center for 45 years, where he served a number of distinguished positions: these included Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology from 1982 – 1987, President of the Medical Staff, Member of the Board of Directors, and Credentials Committee Chairman from 1988 – 1990, Executive Committee Member from 1982 – 1992, and simply too many other professional society memberships and positions to enumerate. He established a private practice (Grimes and Godfree, P.A.) with his dear friend, Dr. Larry Grimes in 1973 (which later became Women's Healthcare Professionals, P.C./Women's Health Partners). He received the Chester Hicks Award in 2011 for distinguished service and excellence in facilitating quality patient care. Dr. Godfree reluctantly retired in September 2018, having brought over an estimated 20,000 lives into the world during his career.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Boutin Godfree; children, William (Bill) Newton Godfree, III and Elizabeth (Beth) Godfree Beaube (John); and his grandchildren, William Newton (Newt) Godfree, IV, William Thomas Beaube, Anne Katherine (Kate) Beaube, Sarah Elizabeth Beaube, and Gage Trevor O'Bryant.
He is preceded in death by his son, James Walker Godfree, and his parents, Katherine Walker Evans and William Newton Godfree, Sr.
Dr. Godfree was beloved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him – from his family to his nurses on OB, his office colleagues, and his immeasurable number of patients – to all of whom he dedicated his life. His presence, wit, sarcasm, and tender heart will be immensely missed.
Dr. Godfree's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and the service immediately following, at the Gadsden First United Methodist Church (115 S 5th Street, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901). Pallbearers for the service will be William Newton Godfree, III, John Leslie Beaube, William Thomas Beaube, Gage Trevor O'Bryant, Dr. Larry Grimes, Dr. James Phillips, and Greg Roberts. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Prattville, Alabama, at Prattville Memory Gardens, where he will be laid to rest next to his son, James.
In lieu of flowers, a Nursing Scholarship has been established in his honor. Please mail any donations to Gadsden Regional Medical Center (1007 Goodyear Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35903) with the check made payable to "GRMC," and "Dr. W.N. Godfree Nursing Scholarship" noted in the "For" section.
Services are under the direction of Ridout's Valley Chapel (205-879-3401) in Homewood.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 1, 2019