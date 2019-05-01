|
|
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for William Oscar (Bill) Bragg, age 85, of Gadsden, Alabama, who passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Reverends Nelson Childress and Nathan Glenn will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Bill was the Etowah County Coroner for 20 years. He was with the Etowah County Rescue Squad for 50 years, where he received a 20-year plaque in 1989. He was a member of Dwight Lodge #550 F&AM and was also a member of the Elks Lodge. He attended Noccalula Church of God and helped establish the Gadsden Fire Department's first paramedic unit.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, James Oscar and Willie Mae Bragg; brothers, Harold, Jimmy and Lanny; sister, Betty Joyce Gossett.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Annette Bragg; son, David Scott Bragg; daughter, Dana Bragg (Craig) Cannon; grandchildren, Rhiannon Bragg, Ian (Sara) Bragg, Haleigh (Justin) Geier, Hannah Cannon, Amy Bragg, Holliann Cannon and Hayden Cannon; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Marie; sisters, Martha Slaton and Carolyn (Burl) Nance; numerous nieces and nephews; and pet companion and best friend, Opie.
Pallbearers will be Ian Bragg, Justin Geier, Austin Waits, David Kelton, Ralph Cannon and Craig Cannon.
Special thanks to Alacare Home Health/Hospice, GRMC ninth floor staff, Dr. Castillo, Dr. Oguntuyo, Dr. Harrison, Joe, Jonathon and Josh Horton, Les Overstreet, Stewart and Kelly Burns.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 1, 2019