Funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Village Chapel for William Randall Vaughn, 49, Gadsden, who died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The Rev. James O. Wallace will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Randall was a native of Gadsden and was an outstanding athlete at Etowah High School. He was an avid Auburn football fan. Mr. Vaughn was a certified refrigeration technician and was currently employed with Johnson's Food. He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Mona Raye Vaughn and father-in-law, Huey Brown.
Randall is survived by his wife, Dana Brown-Vaughn; sons, Justin (Diamond) Vaughn and Dylan (Holli) Vaughn; grandchildren, Jace, Zayne, and Jacob Vaughn; siblings, Clara Hill, Sissy (Art) Ramos, and Michael Vaughn; mother-in-law, Kay Brown; sister-in-law, Gena (Steve) Vinyard and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 6, 2019