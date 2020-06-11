William Ray Hunt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. William Ray Hunt, 83, of Leesburg, who died Sunday. Son Mark and Nephew Mike will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Hunt was a retired Navy Veteran with over 20 years of service. He loved and served his country proudly. He was a Christian and member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Coates Bend. He loved anything to do with electronics, photography and fishing, fishing, fishing. Did I mention fishing? He loved it. He bought a commercial fishing boat because he said he always wanted to be The Captain.
He was preceded in death by parents, Claude and Nellie Hunt; siblings, Jesse, Frank, J.B., Charles, and sister, Anne.
He is survived by son, Mark (Kris) Hunt; daughter, Sheila Adams; grandchildren, Julia, Jane and Nathan; sisters, Mary and Louise; and a large extended family.
Special thanks to his close friend Joyce Howell, who was there when he needed her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved