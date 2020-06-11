Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. William Ray Hunt, 83, of Leesburg, who died Sunday. Son Mark and Nephew Mike will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Hunt was a retired Navy Veteran with over 20 years of service. He loved and served his country proudly. He was a Christian and member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Coates Bend. He loved anything to do with electronics, photography and fishing, fishing, fishing. Did I mention fishing? He loved it. He bought a commercial fishing boat because he said he always wanted to be The Captain.
He was preceded in death by parents, Claude and Nellie Hunt; siblings, Jesse, Frank, J.B., Charles, and sister, Anne.
He is survived by son, Mark (Kris) Hunt; daughter, Sheila Adams; grandchildren, Julia, Jane and Nathan; sisters, Mary and Louise; and a large extended family.
Special thanks to his close friend Joyce Howell, who was there when he needed her.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 11, 2020.