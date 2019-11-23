|
|
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Rainbow Memorial Gardens for William Robert Griffin, 75, of Gadsden, who passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Reverend Dee Dowdy will officiate. Interment will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Griffin was a member of the UA Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 498 for 50 years and most recently a member of UA Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 91 for the past 5 years. He worked as a professional clown for many years and loved doing charitable events, church meetings and parties. Bill was a member of a singing group called the Four Speeds. They played at sock hops, the Gadsden Skating Rink, The Big Chief and Biff Burgers.
Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by his father, William M. Griffin.
He is survived by his mother, Mable "Tillie" Griffin of Gadsden; children, Robert Christopher (Ronda) Griffin of El Paso, TX, Heath (Katie Rozelle) Griffin of Gadsden; love of his life, Deborah Abston; siblings, Rachel Garbe Steward of Gadsden, Susie (Dolph) Griffin Nelson of Gadsden, Sam Griffin of Gadsden; grandchildren, Sara Ragan of Birmingham, Alexa Davis of Birmingham, Larissa and Liam Griffin of Germany; great-grandchildren, Kate, Kamey and Kourtney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Simonton, Albert Smith, Mike Huie, Ronnie Reed, Don Hopper, Don Helms, Matt Garbe, Ivan Rosco and Gary Frost.
Honorary pallbearers will be all members of the UA Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 498 and 91.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to nurse Peggy, of Riverview Regional, for her care and compassion.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 23, 2019