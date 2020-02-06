|
William Ross Bankston, 66, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. A private family memorial will be held at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge.
Billy was born in Gadsden, and grew up and lived in North Gadsden his entire life. A 1971 graduate of Gaston High School, he then attended Gadsden State Community College. After retiring from Republic Steel, he later became one of the first employees Honda hired to open the Lincoln, AL, facility.
Throughout his life, his many friends and family knew of Billy's love for the outdoors, where he spent many fun-loving days skiing and boating on the river, camping at Little River Canyon, cross-county biking and a lifetime of enjoying Alabama's beauty from his convertible, Jeep and motorcycle.
His family is grateful for having such a loving son, wonderful brother and very proud father of son Brian.
He was preceded in death by his father, James L. Bankston; and mother, Ella Ruth Bankston.
He is survived by his son, Brian Bankston of Gadsden; brothers, Stephen (Beverly) Bankston of Hokes Bluff, and Jimmy Bankston of Gadsden; sisters, Elizabeth (Jim) Villman of Lineville, AL, and Jean (Alex) Money of Tullahoma, TN; nieces and nephews, Dawn (Shane) Bunt, April (Randall) Barnard, Chad (Nicole) Bankston, Rebekah Bankston, Jeremy (Ellen) Money and Drew (Kate) Money; great-nieces and nephews, Gracyn and Abi Bunt, Spencer and Isaac Barnard, Alyssa and Krimson Bankston, Forrest, Nadia, Max, Vivian and Elliot Money.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 6, 2020