William Russell Yates, 58, of Attalla, passed from this life on May 25, 2020.

Russell was a graduate of West End High School, class of 1979. He was an All-State fullback during the 1978-1979 season. He went on to graduate Atlanta Dental School in 1981. He was self-employed by R and R Dental Lab for many years. He was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. He was a big supporter of West End athletics, coaching various youth teams over the years. He was well-loved and respected by all who knew him. His daughters were his pride and joy.

Mr. Yates was preceded in death by daughter, Stormi Morton; father, Julian Yates; nephew, Jared Yates; grandparents, Irby and Daisy Yates and Hoyt and Mildred Thompson.

He is survived by his daughter, Hanna Yates; mother, Martha Yates; brother, Craig Yates; sister, Nancy (Bobby) Eubanks; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Honorary pallbearers will be the 1978-1979 West End High School football team.

