William Russell Yates
William Russell Yates, 58, of Attalla, passed from this life on May 25, 2020.
Russell was a graduate of West End High School, class of 1979. He was an All-State fullback during the 1978-1979 season. He went on to graduate Atlanta Dental School in 1981. He was self-employed by R and R Dental Lab for many years. He was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. He was a big supporter of West End athletics, coaching various youth teams over the years. He was well-loved and respected by all who knew him. His daughters were his pride and joy.
Mr. Yates was preceded in death by daughter, Stormi Morton; father, Julian Yates; nephew, Jared Yates; grandparents, Irby and Daisy Yates and Hoyt and Mildred Thompson.
He is survived by his daughter, Hanna Yates; mother, Martha Yates; brother, Craig Yates; sister, Nancy (Bobby) Eubanks; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Honorary pallbearers will be the 1978-1979 West End High School football team.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
