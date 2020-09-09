William Samuel Page (Bill) passed away at his home in Magalia, CA, on July 10, 2020, after a brief illness.
Bill was born in Gadsden, AL, on June 15, 1952. He grew up in Gadsden, where he attended Gadsden High School. After graduation, he moved from Alabama and settled in California, where he had a 30-year career as a Licensed Vocational Nurse specializing in gerontology and long-term care.
His love of music and people brought great friendships through the Leon Russell "Leon Lifers" fan group. He happily shared music with his friends and family – often the perfect song for the occasion.
Mr. Page is survived by his wife, Susan Johnson of Magalia, CA; his daughter, Shannon Page of San Leandro, CA; and stepson, Colin Johnson of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Margaret Page of Rockledge, FL, Shannon Page Champion of Birmingham, AL; his brother, John G. (Jack) Page of Gadsden, AL; and his sister-in-law, Rebecca Gray of Gadsden, AL. Also surviving are his niece, Courtney Page Botto and Jeremy Botto of West Palm Beach, FL; his nephews, William M. Purvis with Brandi G. Purvis of Rockledge, FL, John Champion of Los Angeles, CA, John Sauls Page of Gadsden, AL, Edward Gill Page of New Orleans, LA; and great-niece and great-nephew, Megan and Ben Purvis of Rockledge, FL.
A private cremation service was held in Magalia in July. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a further family gathering is not planned.
Contributions to California Fire Foundation SAVE Program may be made in Bill's honor. Mail to: 1780 Creekside Oaks Drive, Sacramento, CA 95833; or send to cafirefoundation@cpf.org
.