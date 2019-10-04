|
Funeral services with full Military Honors will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crestwood Chapel for William "Don" Smith, 85, who passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was a native of Etowah County, and a 1953 graduate of Etowah High School. He served his country valiantly for 20 years in the United States Air Force, receiving such awards and decorations as A.F. Commendation, Good Conduct, and Longevity medals, National Defense Service Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Marksmanship Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross. He was proud of his service to our country in civil service for 17 years at Anniston Army Depot. He was a member of V.F.W. Post #10408.
He professed his faith in Jesus Christ as a teenager and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Glencoe.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, W.H. "Bill" Smith and Margaret Riddle Battles; and brothers, Doug and Billy Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, the love of his life, Frances Godsey Smith; sons, Alan Smith, Eastaboga, Greg (Tricia) Smith and Keith (Belinda Ford) Smith, both of Gadsden; granddaughters, Jamie Deerman, Jennie Ridens, Sasha Tidwell, Jennifer Smallwood and Stephanie Kelley; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by brothers, Larry (Glenda) Battles, Paul (Cindy) Smith and David (Lisa) Smith; and a sister, Brenda Vineyard; as well as a host of nieces and nephews; and special cousin Doug Smith.
The family would like to express our eternal gratitude for all the love, prayer and words of comfort we have relied on at this difficult time. Thank you to Glencoe First Responders; A-Med Ambulance personnel; GRMC/SICU staff, including Dr. Joshua Williams and Crystal Hollingsworth, RN, Bart Clapp, RN, Drs. Jarrod Warren, Shahana Masood, Tapan Abrol, Dhaval Raval and Johnny Wilborn; the staff of Amedisys Hospice; Pastor Donnie Yarbrough and the First Baptist of Glencoe Church family; and Pastor Jeff Underwood and the First Church of Rainbow City Church family. You all and many more have made this part of life's journey easier to bear.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 4, 2019